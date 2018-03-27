PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. (PEJ) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. (NYSEARCA:PEJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PEJ stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $110.81 and a P/E ratio of 13.30.

PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

