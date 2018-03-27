Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (PWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

PWB stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $45.22.

