PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight Portfolio (IDLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight Portfolio (NASDAQ:IDLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0257 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

IDLB stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. PowerShares FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight Portfolio has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

