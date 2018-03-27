PowerShares Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight Portfolio (USEQ) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PowerShares Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight Portfolio (BATS:USEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

USEQ stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. PowerShares Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight Portfolio has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

