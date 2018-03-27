PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (PBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of PBP stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

