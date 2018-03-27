PPG Industries (PPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for PPG Industries have been going down of late. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. It is exposed to raw materials cost pressure, which is affecting margins. The company is also expected to face some volume pressure in the first quarter. Moreover, some of its end-markets including marine still remain sluggish.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

PPG stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27,356.93, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

