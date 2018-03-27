PPL (PPL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 1,507,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18,829.57, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. PPL has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $40.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $616,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $324,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

