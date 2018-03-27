PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Insider Buys $215,850.00 in Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PQG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 215,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,329. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,048,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,356,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,903,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines.

