PQ Group (PQG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 213,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of catalysts, specialty materials, chemicals and services that enable environmental improvements. The Company’s products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with fuel efficiency. The Company has developed zeolite-based catalysts to reduce pollutants in diesel engines.

