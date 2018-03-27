PRCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,822.00 (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PRCoin has a total market cap of $25,822.00 and approximately $12,337.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.01752230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004806 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015640 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022568 BTC.

PRCoin Coin Profile

PRCoin (PRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,420,400 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,400 coins. PRCoin’s official website is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

PRCoin Coin Trading

PRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.