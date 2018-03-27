PressOne Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,448.00 (CRYPTO:PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $25,448.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00726005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00148796 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About PressOne

The official website for PressOne is b.network.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PressOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.