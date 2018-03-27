Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $8.61 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Lbank. Primas has a market cap of $8.61 million and $402,995.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00721131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00191833 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Lbank. It is not currently possible to purchase Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.