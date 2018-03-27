Primas (PST) Reaches Market Cap of $8.44 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Primas has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $393,002.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Lbank. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00737290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00147119 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00194216 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

