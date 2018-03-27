Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Share Price

Media coverage about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0651812360776 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,594. The firm has a market cap of $18,160.00, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, Chairman Daniel Joseph Houston sold 69,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $5,033,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,151,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,122 shares of company stock worth $11,126,142. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/principal-financial-group-pfg-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.