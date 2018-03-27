Privatix One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,710.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00026313 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, COSS and EtherDelta. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $2,710.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00721095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029577 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

