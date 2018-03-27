PRIZM (PZM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,883.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00011875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $12,883.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,932.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $890.10 or 0.11271900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037752 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00839174 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00155931 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.01894830 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 15,805,851 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to purchase PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

