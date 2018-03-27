Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,194,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,325 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,767,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,653,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,393,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.69.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16,162.48, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/profund-advisors-llc-buys-1137-shares-of-omnicom-group-inc-omc-updated.html.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.