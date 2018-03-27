Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Down 8.1%

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.23 and last traded at $112.06. Approximately 1,108,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 633,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.97.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Proofpoint from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Proofpoint from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,850.74, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $594,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $465,160.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $13,359,684. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Proofpoint by 901.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

