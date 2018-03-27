Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Share Price

Media stories about ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProQR Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7350404535471 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PRQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,364. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. It designs its therapeutic candidates to specifically target and repair the defective messenger RNA, or Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA), that is transcribed from a mutated gene in order to restore the expression and function of normal, or wild-type protein.

