Prudential (PRU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,235 ($30.88) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($28.32) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,080 ($28.74) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($31.78) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.20) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,122.16 ($29.32).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential (PRU) opened at GBX 1,802 ($24.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,510.00 and a PE ratio of 1,937.63. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.53).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.92) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). The firm had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter. Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $14.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential (PRU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/prudential-pru-given-outperform-rating-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.