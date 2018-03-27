Publica 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,818.00 (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Publica has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Publica token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta. Publica has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $28,818.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Publica alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00735297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00146769 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192908 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica launched on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. Publica’s official website is publica.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Publica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Publica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.