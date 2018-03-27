Publica (PBL) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Publica token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a market cap of $4.44 million and $26,887.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Publica has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Publica alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00721131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00191833 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The official website for Publica is publica.io. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Publica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.