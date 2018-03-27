HC Wainwright Cuts Pulmatrix (PULM) Price Target to $3.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Pulmatrix worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis.

