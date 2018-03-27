Purpose Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (PRPS)

Purpose (CURRENCY:PRPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Purpose has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Purpose has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $44,721.00 worth of Purpose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Purpose token can now be bought for approximately $107.24 or 0.00967974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00719073 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00145779 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Purpose Profile

Purpose launched on January 10th, 2018. Purpose’s total supply is 999,117,066 tokens. Purpose’s official Twitter account is @AtheneLOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Purpose is /r/PRPS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Purpose is www.prps.io.

Buying and Selling Purpose

Purpose can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Purpose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purpose must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Purpose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

