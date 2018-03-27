Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

PMO stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (The Fund) is a diversified, closed-end fund. The Fund offers a dividend reinvestment plan. The fund seeks to provide as high a level of current income free from federal income tax. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds selected by Putnam Investment Management, LLC (Putnam Management).

