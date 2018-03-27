THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of THL Credit worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in THL Credit by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 396,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 176,454 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 685,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $255.02, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. equities analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.98%.

In other news, insider James R. Fellows bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $309,166.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,751 shares of company stock worth $146,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities lowered shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of THL Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/pvg-asset-management-corp-sells-12019-shares-of-thl-credit-inc-tcrd-updated.html.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.