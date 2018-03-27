PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $541,000 in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Stock

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Western Gas Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WES. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

WES stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,468.80, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Gas Partners Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

