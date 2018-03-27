Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Issued By KeyCorp

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Positive” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

Accenture (ACN) traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.82. 629,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,526. Accenture has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93,608.22, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $8,483,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,208 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $310,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,041 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,508.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,017 shares of company stock worth $12,106,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

