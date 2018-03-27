QASH Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. QASH has a market cap of $215.38 million and $4.40 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00007629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Huobi, Gate.io and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00734172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00150558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00187706 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Qryptos, AEX, EXX, Huobi, Gate.io, EtherDelta and Quoine. It is not possible to purchase QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QASH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.