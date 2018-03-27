Qibuck Asset (QBK) Market Cap Tops $25,814.00

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Qibuck Asset has a market cap of $25,814.00 and $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the dollar. One Qibuck Asset token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qibuck Asset alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032768 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013356 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00070407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022468 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00501937 BTC.

About Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset (CRYPTO:QBK) is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin. Qibuck Asset’s official website is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset.

Buying and Selling Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Qibuck Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qibuck Asset must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qibuck Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qibuck Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qibuck Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.