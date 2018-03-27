QLINK Trading Up 63.1% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLINK (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One QLINK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io and Tidebit. QLINK has a market cap of $40.75 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of QLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLINK has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

About QLINK

QLINK’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLINK’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLINK is qlink.mobi. The Reddit community for QLINK is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLINK is medium.com/@Qlink. QLINK’s official Twitter account is @QlinkMobi.

QLINK Token Trading

QLINK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin and Tidebit. It is not possible to purchase QLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLINK must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

