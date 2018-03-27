Nomura Lowers Qorvo (QRVO) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat.com reports. Nomura currently has $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $9,050.62, a PE ratio of 366.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $473,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $209,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,869.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,675. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,329,000 after buying an additional 95,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 84,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

