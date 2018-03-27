QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,005.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,180,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,630,000 after buying an additional 4,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after buying an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $433,005,000 after buying an additional 2,221,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after buying an additional 1,711,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $561,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79,356.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

