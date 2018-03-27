QS Investors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 174.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 193.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $437.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.84.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $423.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45,128.73, a PE ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.13 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.60, for a total transaction of $413,170.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $10,392,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

