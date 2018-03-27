NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) Stake Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.19% of NCI Building Systems worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 68.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NCI Building Systems by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NCI Building Systems by 44.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NCI Building Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NCI Building Systems by 54.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. NCI Building Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,131.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.21%. NCI Building Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NCI Building Systems news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman C. Chambers sold 85,424 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,658,079.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,683.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCS shares. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

