QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,406,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,239.69, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Cleveland Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

