QS Investors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 324,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,256,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 19th. KLR Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16,956.20, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

