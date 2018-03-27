Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 80.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 872,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.11 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.79, a P/E ratio of -224.68 and a beta of 2.26. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

