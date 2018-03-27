Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stake Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,122.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 118,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $484.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.90 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/qs-investors-llc-trims-holdings-in-oceaneering-international-oii-updated.html.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.