QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media stories about QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QTS Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2306753836724 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

QTS stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,750.18, a PE ratio of 1,756.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

