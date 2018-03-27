Qtum Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $15.77 or 0.00201986 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Quoine, Livecoin and Huobi. During the last week, Qtum has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $163.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047125 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,480,304 coins and its circulating supply is 88,480,304 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, Coinrail, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, BCEX, COSS, Livecoin, EXX, Bithumb, Quoine, Upbit, Allcoin, CoolCoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange, OKEx, Qryptos, Bleutrade, Kucoin, BigONE, Lbank and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to purchase Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

