Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) opened at $13.90 on Friday. Quantenna Communications has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $491.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $177,796 in the last ninety days. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 243,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 170,542 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/quantenna-communications-qtna-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.