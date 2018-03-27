Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Endo International plc – (ENDP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Endo International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENDP. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Endo International plc – has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,308.77, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Endo International plc – will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.92 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

