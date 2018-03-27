Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stake Lowered by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,448 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 636,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $151,011,000 after purchasing an additional 206,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 162.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $300,476,000 after purchasing an additional 126,156 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 178,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $3,258,724.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,463,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $14,879,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $226.84 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $260.26. The stock has a market cap of $10,722.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

