Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 75,400 Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (CURE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CURE stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

In related news, Director Sang Goo Kim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

