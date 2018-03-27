Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00010120 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatehub, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $249,889.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00125060 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019487 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028610 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005176 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Livecoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.