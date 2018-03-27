Quartix (QTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $330.00

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.90), with a volume of 74646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.25).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 and a P/E ratio of 2,958.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services. The Company operates in designing, development and marketing of vehicle tracking devices and the provision of related data services segment. The Company offers subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the United Kingdom.

