Canaccord Genuity Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $115.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.14 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13,533.95, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,214,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,433,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $40,787.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,027 shares of company stock worth $30,336,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $446,000. AXA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 80,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 155,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

