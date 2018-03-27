Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price

Media headlines about Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qumu earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.6495270314568 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 72.20%. equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients.

