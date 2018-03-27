Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $3,944.74, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.85%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

